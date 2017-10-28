The Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, on Friday slammed a South-East based group, the World Igbo Youth Congress, WIYC, for blaming Abia State Governor and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe over the disappearance of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu has not been seen ever since the Nigerian Army launched its Operation Python Dance in the South-East, during which there was a confrontation between the military and the IPOB members in Umuahia.





Ikpeazu had told State House correspondents, after a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, that it was not his duty to locate Kanu.





Consequently, the WIYC, through its Deputy National President, Dr. Fidelis Ugwu insisted that the duo of Ikpeazu and Senator Abaribe had answers to Kanu’s whereabouts.





Reacting to the claims, the OYC said it was childish and trivial for anyone to associate Ikpeazu and Abaribe with Kanu’s sudden disappearance.





In a statement by the OYC’s national publicity secretary, Engr. Obinna Adibe, he warned the WIYC not to toy with the name of the Abia Governor, who had taken pains to address all the issues thrown up by the Biafra agitation to the satisfaction of everybody.





He said, “it is petty for anyone to link Governor Ikpeazu with the sudden disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu. It is very much on record that Nnamdi Kanu was last seen the very day the Nigerian Army took the Operation Python Dance to his door step.





“So, we insist that security operatives are in a better position to tell the current location of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Neither the governor nor Abaribe is a soothsayer or a detective to actually say whether Kanu is alive or dead as well as his present location.





“The Governor and his colleagues in the South-East rose to the occasion and averted what could have been another major mayhem in this zone. We believe, just like other men of goodwill, that the Governor should be commended not vilified.





“We, therefore, warn that any further attempt to drag these our leaders into this matter will be stoutly resisted. The era where fifth columnists infiltrate some desperate political jobbers to cast aspersion on our people is over.





“By this notice, the WIYC, and all the people behind the group, are warned to desist from further attempt to disparage the Governor of Abia State. If they continue with this untoward business, we shall ensure that they are fished out and disgraced.”