Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of payment of pension to police personnel who served under the defunct Biafra police during the civil war.

The Police officers were granted presidential pardon in 2000.





The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) on Wednesday announced that about 162 of such retired police officers and 57 Next of Kin will be paid their benefits in the first phase which kicks off this month.





Reacting, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, said although it was a good development, the approval was justice denied for too long.





He said: “It’s been 47 years since the war ended and many of the people who should benefit from this pension are dead already. That goes to show you how the South-East region has been marginalised and that is why we are harping on it.





“It’s not good to be treated like a second class citizen in a country you are supposed to belong. We thank Buhari for this approval but he must tackle the issue of Igbo marginalisation headlong. Buhari must understand that justice delayed is justice denied.”