Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that the reinstatement and dismissal of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, was not consistent with President Muhammadu Buhari’s avowed war on corruption.Obasanjo spoke in Ibadan, Oyo State at the 2017 Foundation Day Public Lecture titled, “Corruption and the Challenges of the African Child.”It was organized to mark the 14th anniversary of Dorcas Oke Hope Alive Initiative (DOHAI).Obasanjo warned Buhari that there must not be any “sacred cows” in the fight against corruption.“Corruption must be punished, and must be seen to be punished. Any accomplice in corruption and cover-up and any failure to punish must also earn punishment.”“We cannot afford to have sacred cows in the fight against corruption. The Maina saga should never have been allowed to occur. It is not in tandem with the fight against corruption.”President Buhari on Monday ordered for Maina’s sack and demanded a full report on the circumstances surrounding his reinstatement.Meanwhile, Maina who has been declared wanted by the International Police (INTERPOL) has reportedly fled the country.