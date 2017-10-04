Candidates who wrote the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, 2017/2018 Post-UTME Computer-based Aptitude Test, can now check their results online.

They were released on Monday October 2, 2017.





HOW TO CHECK OAU POST UTME RESULT





1. Go to OAU post UTME result checking portal at https://admissions.oauife.edu.ng





2. Supply your Username and Password in the required columns.





3. Finally, Sign-in to access your OAU post UTME score.





There is no fee for checking results of OAU’s Post-UTME Computer-based Aptitude Test.