National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Nasarawa State chapter, has confirmed the release of a kidnapped Batch A Stream 1 female youth corps member.The Coordinator, Hajiya Zainab Isah, confirmed the release of the corps member to reporters in Lafia yesterday.She said the corps member from Abia State, who was kidnapped last Friday at Udege Mbeki community in Kokona Local Government, was released on Sunday.“She was kidnapped on Friday on her way from bank in company of other corps members.“They were robbed and after that she was abducted and taken away. She was the only female among them,” Isah said.She said NYSC, in collaboration with the government, security agencies and the traditional ruler of Osu Ojiri, Alhaji Halilu Bala-Usman, swung into action to effect her release.“Governor Tanko Al-Makura played a vital role in securing the release of the corps member through the monarch, whom he communicated with, because the incident occurred in his domain.“The governor directed the police commissioner to ensure the corps member was unhurt and untouched.“I thank the governor for his fatherly role in securing the freedom of the corps member.“I also thank the Osu Ojiri of Undege Mbeki, security agencies and the vigilance group. I just want to thank everybody for the roles they played.“I’m grateful to NYSC Director-General Brig.- Gen. Sule Kazaure. He also played an important role. He gave me moral support,” the coordinator said.She refuted an allegation that the corps member was defiled by her kidnappers,Isah said medical investigations carried out at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi proved otherwise.“The corps member was never raped. I have visited the hospital with her and have the result proving she is medically okay.“I want to dispel the rumour that she was raped. Most importantly, the corps member has said she was not raped.“Yes, she was beaten up, but was never raped because at the time she was kidnapped, she was bleeding.“When they saw that she was menstruating, they didn’t want her again and started beating her up. I can authoritatively tell you she was rescued unhurt,” she said.The coordinator said the corps member would be taken to the Government House to see the governor before any further step would be taken.Police spokesman Idrisu Kennedy confirmed the rescue of the corps member.He said efforts were on to arrest the kidnappers and prosecute them.