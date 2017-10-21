 ''Not the right kiss for father and daughter!'' - Nigerians come for Flavor after he shared photo of him and his daughter kissing | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Singer, Flavour shared this photo of him kissing his daughter, Gabrielle to celebrate her 3rd birthday.

While some Nigerians loved and saw nothing wrong with the picture, others were of the opinion that it is inappropriate as the child is just three. 

Check out some of the comments on Flavour's Instagram page below...

  1. Quite sorry for the mother, time will tell as this singular act will expose her to sexual acts. She go begin fall in love with papa..... mama,open your eyes and correct/stop ds from happening.

