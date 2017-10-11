Northern political and religious leaders brainstorming on the issue of restructuring the federation all agreed on a common point; that the northern region is not afraid of restructuring.The northern leaders made this position known at the two-day conference on 'the north and the future of Nigeria Federation' organized by the Arewa Research Development Project, ARDP, which commenced in Kaduna this morning.Governor AminiuTambuwal of Sokoto State, Professor Ango Abdullahi, Sheik Daihiru Bauchi, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) northern. zone and the Jamaatu Nasir Islam (JNI) were of the view that though the north is yet to adopt a common position on the issue, it is not in any way afraid of restructuring.