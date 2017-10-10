 Northern PDP leaders, elders meet on party chairmanship, others | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Leaders and elders of the Peoples Democratic Party from the 19 northern states are currently meeting in Abuja.


The meeting,  which is being chaired by a former Minister of Information, Prof.Jerry Gana, is also said to be discussing the race for the chairmanship of the party.

Among those at the meeting are the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi;  Representatives of Senate and House of Assembly caucuses,  former governors, among others.

