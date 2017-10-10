The meeting, which is being chaired by a former Minister of Information, Prof.Jerry Gana, is also said to be discussing the race for the chairmanship of the party.
Among those at the meeting are the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; Representatives of Senate and House of Assembly caucuses, former governors, among others.
