The Akwa Ibom State Government on Sunday said nobody died in the stampede at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo during the Nigeria vs Zambia World Cup Qualifier match on Saturday.A statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh, confirmed that people sustained varying degrees of injury in the stampede but maintained that no life was lost.“There was a rush by spectators who arrived the venue after the match had started, trying to gain entrance into the stadium which led to a few of them sustaining minor injuries.“There were nine people injured during the incident and all of them were taken to the hospital for treatment while no life was lost. This much was confirmed by the Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer and the Commissioner for Health.”