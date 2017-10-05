Senator from Rivers State, Lee Maeba has berated the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu over his allegation against the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Maikanti Baru.

Kachikwu, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, had accused Baru of insubordination, among other things.





In his reaction, Maeba faulted the decision of the Minister to petition the president.





Maeba described the Minister’s action as an act of extreme behaviour.





The lawmaker said Kachikwu should have explored all measures available before writing a letter.





He told Vanguard, “I believe the behaviour of Kachikwu is to the extreme.





“He should have shown maturity, he could have as well issued a query to the GMD before finally using the option of writing the President.





" I strongly believe a minister should not have acted the way he did.”