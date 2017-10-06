The embattled Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, was on Friday sighted at the Presidential Villa, Abuja about the same time President Muhammadu Buhari was meeting the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.He was first sighted at the Vice-President’s Wing of the Presidential Villa before he proceeded to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.Baru later joined Muslim faithful, including Buhari for the Juma’at service in a mosque inside the Presidential Villa.