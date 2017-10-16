The saga concerning the army's invasion of Nnamdi Kanu's house continues as the family of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra petitioned the United Nations, the European Union and other foreign countries, alleging that operatives of the Nigerian army looted valuables from their son’s home during a raid on October 8.

The petition was signed by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer on behalf of the traditional head of Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia, in Abia state, and Kanu’s father, Eze Isreal Okwu-Kanu.





Nnamdi Kanu's family, in a separate letters sent by Ejiofor to the international bodies and foreign countries, claimed that the “CCTV footage” attached to the said letters “picked” the alleged looting by Nigerian soldiers and policemen, Sahara Reporters reports.





The media outlet also claimed the said CCTV recordings were not made available to them.





The letter read in part: “We are solicitors to the family of His Royal Majesty, Eze Isreal Okwu-Kanu, hereinafter referred to as ‘our client’ and on whose standing instruction we file this communication with the British government.





“It is our brief, that on the 8th day of October, 2017, our client’s son’s home (Nnamdi Kanu) in Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia, in Abia State was invaded, and violently looted by rampaging Nigerian soldiers and their police counterparts.





“The CCTV footage which picked the horrendous raids, revealed the brazen looting and carting away of valuables and household equipment by the above named security agents.”





The separate letters were addressed to the resident representatives of UN and EU, the US Ambassador, the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, the High Commissioner of the British High Commission; and the High Commissioner, the Canadian High Commission.





A copy of the letter sent to the British High Commission, Kanu's lawyer claimed that the IPOB leader has not been seen since the invasion of the family home on September 14, 2017.

The letter added that the IPOB leader might have been killed during the military operation.





“The raid and consequent looting in the home of our client’s son, (a British citizen) by the soldiers and their police counterparts does not enjoy the protection, backing, and legitimacy of any known legislative enactment in Nigeria.





“It is, therefore, not unlikely, that he may have been killed in the well-coordinated bloody onslaught in his home. The attached CCTV footage picked clearly the horrendous activity of these rampaging security personnel in the home of our client,” the letter read in part.





The army spokesperson, Brig Gen. Sani Usman, however, could not be reached for comments as his mobile rang out and he is yet to reply to a text sent to him as of the time of filing this report.