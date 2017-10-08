Three weeks after a detachment of soldiers from the Nigeria Army invaded the Afaraukwu, Umuahia Country home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu, his family raised the alarm on Sunday that soldier invaded the compound again.Kanu’ younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu alleged that the soldiers invaded their home and carted away some household items.He said the soldiers took away some items like television, generating sets, clothes among other belongings of the family.He said, “The international community should prevail on the Nigeria Army to stop raiding our home again. We have been telling the Army to produce my bother whose whereabouts has remained unknown since after the September 14 military invasion of our compound”.When contacted, the military confirmed the operation but denied removing any household items from the compound.The Desk Officer in charge of Operation Python Dance in Abia State said, “We were there in search of weapons, no household items were removed from Kanu’s home”.The Army Officer who craved to be simply identified as ” Desk Officer for the operation” also said the operation was a joint exercise with the police, saying “you can make further enquiries from the police.He said the Sunday operation was based on the intelligence that arms were hidden in the compound.“The things removed, may be technical items, somebody was also arrested with a weapon in the compound”, he said.