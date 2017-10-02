Emmanuel, brother to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, claims some items went missing from his own room after security operatives invaded their residence.

He listed the stolen items as:





1. Pair of trainers





2. 4t shirts





3. 4 jean trousers





4. 2 wrist watches





5. laptop





6. Apple tap





7. Auchuss phone sent to me by my brother, Kanunta Kanu





8. Some amount of money.





According to him, the listed items were taken from his room but they are yet to ascertain if anything is missing from the rooms of his brother (Nnamdi Kanu), father and mother.