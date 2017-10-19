Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to claims by Igbos for Nigeria Movement, INM, that he is behind the recent Monkey Pox hoax in the South East.

INM had on Wednesday accused Emmanuel Kanu of masterminding the spread of the false rumours.





In the statement, the group also urged the Federal Government through law enforcement agencies to stop IPOB from continuing to create panic across the country.





Reacting to the accusation, Emmanuel described the group as faceless, adding that the leader of the group was blind to the activities of IPOB.





He said, “Does it mean out of desperation faceless groups emerge everyday just for the sake of making headline on hard copy and social media.





“Obviously, whoever claims to be the president is apparently not an Igbo or Biafra person and at such remains very blind to the activities of IPOB. I don’t know anything INM and where they exist from.





“Obviously that name sounds more like a brown envelope name. If INM wants to engage me, they should do so through appropriate channels.





“And I don’t go by the name Emma Powerful. Emma Powerful remains one and only IPOB spokesperson while I am Prince Emmanuel Kanu.”