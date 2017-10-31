The National Judicial Council on Tuesday replaced a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, as the head of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee.A statement by the Director of Information of the NJC, Mr. Soji, stated that Salami was replaced by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima.The replacement followed last week’s resignation of Salami as the chairman of the 16-man committee.Justice Salami had reportedly turned in his resignation letter before a date for the committee’s inauguration could be announced.‎The NJC stated that the Justice Galadima-led committee would be inaugurated on Wednesday, November 1.Apart from Justice Salami, who recently resigned, other members announced by the NJC earlier announced on September 27, 2017 remained on the list of members also released by the Council on Tuesday.The statement read, “The National Judicial Council under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Mr. Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, has picked a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice Mr. Suleiman Galadima, CFR, as the new chairman of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee.“He is to replace Hon. Justice Mr. Ayo Salami (retired) who excused himself from the committee as the chairman, after initially accepting to serve.“The committee will be inaugurated tomorrow, Wednesday, November 1st, 2017 by Hon. Justice Mr. Onnoghen, at the Council’s Conference Hall by 2pm.”Justice Galadima retired as a Justice of the Supreme Court on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 on October 10, 2016.