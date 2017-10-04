 Nigerians react to the face-off between Ibe Kachikwu and NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
NNPC and Ibe Kachikwu are trending on Twitter over the petition the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, wrote to President Buhari, against the group managing director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru. 
Kachikwu accused Baru of insubordination and award of a $25 billion contract that did not follow due process. See the tweets by Nigerians below:
Read the letter Kachikuw sent Buhari HERE

