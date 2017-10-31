President Buhari

The President made this known after the National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Abuja.Buhari said the country has seen a regular supply of petroleum products, a successful Presidential Fertilizer Initiative; & TSA Implementation. “This change is real.“The APC is proud of our achievements in the last 2 years: the fight against Boko Haram, Agric Revolution, Improved Power, Peace in the Delta.“Internationally, Nigeria’s prestige and credit-worthiness have gone up. We have regained our respect on the International stage.“Today, the World Bank released its latest Business Rankings report. We moved up 24 places & are one of the world’s 10 most improved countries,” he said.President Buhari further noted that it is sometimes easier to manage failure than to manage success—especially the kind of big success the APC achieved in 2015.“I said last year that we would shortly reconstitute the Boards of Parastatals. I regret the fact that we’ve not done so, for many reasons.“Nevertheless, we will not rest on these achievements. There are still quite a number of challenges before us, and we are well aware of these.“I know that our supporters are also very eager for these Board appointments to be announced. By God’s grace, they will be announced soon.“Regarding concerns about the representation of our supporters in the Federal Government, rest assured that this is also being looked into.“We will expand the Federal Executive Council to bring in more people and fresh ideas, for the ultimate benefit of the people of Nigeria.“Our Change, the Change that the APC represents, is here to stay. We will stay united as a Party & continue to work for the good of Nigeria.“I have a long list of people I would like to thank: our Party leadership, the leadership of the National Assembly, our State Governors.“I must, therefore, thank all stakeholders, as well as a number of non-APC members who have consistently risen above petty partisan interests,” he summed.