Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Saturday, expressed displeasure over the way corruption and corrupt people are treated with kid gloves in the country.Osinbajo, who spoke in Lagos at the Re-launch of THESEABILITIES Foundation and public presentation of 2016 Disability Report on Inclusion, said that poverty level in Nigeria was the result of high level of corruption. He said it was disheartening to see Nigerians accept corruption as way of life and go a step further to celebrate corrupt people in the society.“The reason corruption is so prominent in our society is because we accept it as a way of life, celebrate it and allow it to thrive”, the VP lamented. “With this kind of attitude, we can not take our rightful place in comity of nations because it is the major reason for poverty in our society. “We have capacity to fight it but if that capacity is privatized and some people take it away and use it for themselves we can not make progress”. On his part, Executive Director, THESEABILITIES Foundation, Pastor Adetoye Abioye, said the foundation was working with the Central Bank of Nigeria on Financial Inclusion Strategy to offer access to finance for persons living with disability.Abioye added the organisation was also advocating for the passage of the Nigeria Disability Rights Bill to promote better sense of dignity and mind set change. In his remarks, the Chairman, Advisory Board, THESEABILITIES Foundation, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, said the re-launch and public presentation of 2016 Disability Report on Inclusion was in memory of Adeboye Abioye, the founder of the organization.