British footballer, Joey Barton has been slammed by Nigerians for condemning Wizkid’s Ojuelegba as trash.
British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua used Wizkid’s ‘Ojuelegba’ as his ring walk music during fight with Cameroonian-French professional boxer Carlos Takam on Saturday night.
Joey Barton then later took to his Twitter page to condemn the song, he wrote;
“Love @anthonyfjoshua but ring walk music is crap. Needs to get a decent DJ sharpish. 70,000 in Cardiff. Get @stereophonics or @Manics”
Love @anthonyfjoshua but ring walk music is crap. Needs to get a decent DJ sharpish. 70,000 in Cardiff. Get @stereophonics or @Manics on 👊🏻— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) October 28, 2017
Oloriburuku. That's why ur football career did not last. Werey alasho.— GADDAFI (@7th__alphabet) October 28, 2017
No surprise you didn't have a decent football career. Should have been a DJ instead if you are so worried about ring walk music.— Owoeye (@Howothemez) October 28, 2017
Nigerians are going to come for you @Joey7Barton— Guru Leostan (@lswirl8) October 29, 2017
They will rain curses that will affect your next 3 generations.
Better delete this tweet.
Bia this anuofia dey insult Ojuelegba from @wizkidayo . Nwoke iwu anumamu.— Onye Eze (@AustinYugo) October 29, 2017
This is why you never succeeded at anything except horrible tackles and red cards. Is it your music? Is it your fight? Oponu. 😤— Dré Nwadugbo (@AndreBluntz) October 29, 2017
For someone convicted on charges of violence, well I'm not so surprised. Oniranu pic.twitter.com/rlIg6mCUXm— OLUWAFERANMI 🇳🇬 (@Kingsglaive90) October 29, 2017
