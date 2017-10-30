 Nigerians Come For British Footballer, Joey Barton For Describing Wizkid’s Song As ‘Crap’ | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
British footballer, Joey Barton has been slammed by Nigerians for condemning Wizkid’s Ojuelegba as trash.
British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua used Wizkid’s ‘Ojuelegba’ as his ring walk music during fight with Cameroonian-French professional boxer Carlos Takam on Saturday night.

 Joey Barton then later took to his Twitter page to condemn the song, he wrote;

“Love @anthonyfjoshua but ring walk music is crap. Needs to get a decent DJ sharpish. 70,000 in Cardiff. Get @stereophonics or @Manics”

Nigerians who are always ready to defend their own did not like Joey's criticism of our starboy, Wizkid and made him know. They went on both his twitter and instagram handle to troll him


















