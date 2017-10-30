British footballer, Joey Barton has been slammed by Nigerians for condemning Wizkid’s Ojuelegba as trash.

British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua used Wizkid’s ‘Ojuelegba’ as his ring walk music during fight with Cameroonian-French professional boxer Carlos Takam on Saturday night.





Joey Barton then later took to his Twitter page to condemn the song, he wrote;

“Love @anthonyfjoshua but ring walk music is crap. Needs to get a decent DJ sharpish. 70,000 in Cardiff. Get @stereophonics or @Manics”





Nigerians who are always ready to defend their own did not like Joey’s criticism of our starboy, Wizkid and made him know. They went on both his twitter and instagram handle to troll him, See their reactions below;

Oloriburuku. That's why ur football career did not last. Werey alasho. — GADDAFI (@7th__alphabet) October 28, 2017

No surprise you didn't have a decent football career. Should have been a DJ instead if you are so worried about ring walk music. — Owoeye (@Howothemez) October 28, 2017



They will rain curses that will affect your next 3 generations.

They will rain curses that will affect your next 3 generations.

Better delete this tweet. Nigerians are going to come for you @Joey7Barton They will rain curses that will affect your next 3 generations.Better delete this tweet. October 29, 2017