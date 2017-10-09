Troops of the Army Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs), a component of Operation Lafiya Dole, have killed two Boko Haram insurgents attempting to enter Sambisa forest in Borno State.A statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Kingsley Samuel, said the insurgents were killed in an ambush.It said: “The Army Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) of Operation Lafiya Dole’s resolve to rout remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) has yielded another result, with troops successfully ambushing unsuspecting terrorists, about 10.45 pm, on Friday, October 6, while they attempted to cross into Sambisa Forest, from Mayanti village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.“The troops sprung the ambush on the terrorists and neutralised two of them, while others escaped with injuries.“Two bags of maize were recovered from the site. The MSTs, particularly in Bama, since its inauguration by Lt.-Gen. Yusuf Buratai, has been a potent deadly mobile lethal force engaging and neutralising the BHTs in several staging areas.”