The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has accused the Nigeria’s National Assembly of frustrating the change agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

IPAC, the umbrella of all registered political parties in the country, said actions of the National Assembly members had become a “cog in the wheel of political and economic progress” of the nation.





In a statement yesterday in Abuja, IPAC Chairman, who doubles as the National Chairman of Accord Party (AP), Alhaji Mohammed Nalado, said it was wrong for some senators to call for Buhari’s probe over his release of bailout funds to governors without appropriation by the National Assembly.





He said members of the National Assembly should understand the ruling party’s manifesto and cooperate with the executive to actualise the agenda of alleviating the hardship being faced by Nigerians rather than criticising government’s policies and decisions.





“All that the president did was service to the people because it is not possible to allow people to stay one or two years without salaries. There was news everywhere that some governors were owing 15, 12 months, and how do you expect or allow people with families to stay for that long without salary? Moreover, there was also economic recession biting hard across the country then.





“The workers that the government bailed out were in difficult situation because they had school fees, house rent and other bills to pay, and this bailout was aimed to reduce crime and tension because some of them could have resorted to criminal activities if not for the government’s intervention,” the statement said.