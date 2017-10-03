The senate has asked the ministry of power, works and housing to remove “thousands” of speed bumps on federal highways.





The upper legislative chamber also asked the ministry to ensure that service lanes have petrol stations, so that motorists would not have access to the highway directly.





These resolutions were sequel to a motion sponsored by Barnabas Gemade, senator representing Benue north-east, and Stella Oduah, senator representing Anambra north.





While moving the motion on Tuesday, Gemade said there should be no constraints restricting free flow of traffic on federal highways.





“The senate notes with dismay the thousands of speed bumps recently erected on almost all federal highways nationwide ostensibly to control the speed of motor vehicles plying the roads,” the senator said.





“There is a need for speed control on our highways to avoid over speeding by motorists especially around hospitals and schools, interestingly the FRSC has introduced a speed control device to be installed in commercial vehicles which took effect two months.





“These speed bumps constitute a nuisance source other than serving any useful purpose whatsoever.





“Some of the hazards to vehicle owners are accelerated wear and tear of the vehicles, loss of many hours in the billions when qualified nationwide, damage to vehicle suspension systems as most of these bumps are not professionally designed.”





The senator said bumps were used in streets to control intersections but not on free ways.





“Even in the city of Abuja when these bumps were indiscriminately applied on city streets, there was an outcry and they were removed and approved only at necessary points,” he said.





“The departments of highways in the ministry of power, works and housing is not controlling the development of structures along federal highways allowing illegal fixed structures to be erected less than the prescribed 45 metres off the roads.”





The senate adopted the motion after it was put to vote by Senate President Bukola Saraki.