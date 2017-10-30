 Nigerian Pastor gifts his wife N30million for her birthday | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Nigerian Pastor gifts his wife N30million for her birthday

12:03 PM 1
A+ A-
Warri-based pastor, Jeremiah Fufeyin, gives his wife N30m as birthday present, shares photo of the cheque
Yesterday was the birthday of Prophetess Anthonia, the wife of popular Warri-based clergyman, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Mercyland Church, Warri, Delta State.  The pastor  shared photos of a N30 million cheque he gave her as a birthday present.


He wrote: 
"The Bible admonishes us in Ephesians 5:25 "Husbands Love your Wife even as Jesus Loves the Church" To demonstrate this Love for our Mama, Prophet Jeremiah O. Fufeyin in the presence of all congregation and viewers of MercyTv gave Mama the Sum of 30 Million Naira (30,000,000) to celebrate her BIRTHDAY. Indeed Love is in the demonstration of Acts and not just in Spoken Words' he wrote

See  photo of the cheque shared on his Facebook page below:
Warri-based pastor, Jeremiah Fufeyin, gives his wife N30m as birthday present, shares photo of the cheque

Warri-based pastor, Jeremiah Fufeyin, gives his wife N30m as birthday present, shares photo of the cheque

Warri-based pastor, Jeremiah Fufeyin, gives his wife N30m as birthday present, shares photo of the cheque

Warri-based pastor, Jeremiah Fufeyin, gives his wife N30m as birthday present, shares photo of the cheque

Warri-based pastor, Jeremiah Fufeyin, gives his wife N30m as birthday present, shares photo of the cheque


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. Hmmm! sorry for christianity,infact I pity this people that go to churches

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top