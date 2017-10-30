Yesterday was the birthday of Prophetess Anthonia, the wife of popular Warri-based clergyman, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Mercyland Church, Warri, Delta State. The pastor shared photos of a N30 million cheque he gave her as a birthday present.





He wrote:

"The Bible admonishes us in Ephesians 5:25 "Husbands Love your Wife even as Jesus Loves the Church" To demonstrate this Love for our Mama, Prophet Jeremiah O. Fufeyin in the presence of all congregation and viewers of MercyTv gave Mama the Sum of 30 Million Naira (30,000,000) to celebrate her BIRTHDAY. Indeed Love is in the demonstration of Acts and not just in Spoken Words' he wrote

See photo of the cheque shared on his Facebook page below:























