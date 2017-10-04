MINISTER of State for Education Anthony Anwukah has been hospitalised in the United States (U.S.).Minister of Education Adamu Adamu said this yesterday at a news conference to mark the 2017 World Teachers’ day.Adamu did not state the nature of ailment Anwukah is being treated for, but said Anwukah was incapacitated and needed prayers from Nigerians.A minute prayer was offered for the minister.However, a source closed to the minister told The Nation on phone that he is being treated for prostrate ailment.The source said: “It is true the minister is sick. He is in abroad receiving treatment. He is being treated for prostrate ailment.“You know normal ailment that is associated with old people like BP (blood pressure) and loss of appetite.”The former Secretary to Imo State Government was reported to have attended the Federal Executive Council meeting two weeks ago wearing a cervical collar and he later excused himself midway into the meeting.