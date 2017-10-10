According to this twitter user @ina_tope, he issued an elderly man a slap for walking up behind him, pulling his beards and saying 'shey boko haram ni e ni'. But hit an elderly man? Did he over react? Read his story below:
This old man in the bank walks up to me and pulls my beard saying “ shey boko haram ni e “ slapped him ( reflex) and now everybody upset 🙄— Ina (@ina_tope) October 9, 2017
Thought I was jokes , was actually hurting and I reacted .. didn’t even say a word to anybody , finished my transaction and left— Ina (@ina_tope) October 9, 2017
it wasnt my fault , i was on my own minding my business— Ina (@ina_tope) October 9, 2017
We never respect ourselves in this part of the world— Ina (@ina_tope) October 9, 2017
