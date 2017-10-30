 Nigerian Law School Website Hacked | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The Nigerian Law School website, Lawschool.gov.ng, has been hacked by hackers who called themselves Legion Bomb3r.


The site is currently playing a foreign music while a message displayed boldly on it saying it has been hacked by a Bangladeshi hacker who just arrived.

“The hack message read: Hacked by Legion Bomb3r.” “Bangladeshi hacker arrived. “Security is just an illusion to us cause we are unbeatable.

We are error squard” It went further to read: “Just because we are silent and we don’t react doesn’t mean we didn’t notice.:”


