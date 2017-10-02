The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed that it does not need the permission of any nation before declaring Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), anyone or group a terrorist organisation.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said Nigeria had never questioned the decisions of any country regarding the running of its internal affairs.





Mohammed was reacting to the insistence of the US government that IPOB is not a terror squad.



He told Punch that when many countries of the world declared their own citizens terrorists, Nigeria never interfered, out of respect for their sovereignty and integrity.





Mohammed stated, “Nigeria is a sovereign country and it does not require the permission of any other country to declare any person or organisation a terrorist just as those countries don’t need the permission of Nigeria to declare any organisation a terrorist one.”





Recall that the United States, last week, opposed the position of the Nigerian government on IPOB.





Spokesman for the American Embassy in Nigeria, Russell Brooks, said “Within the context of unity, we encourage all Nigerians to support a de-escalation of tensions and peaceful resolution of grievances.”





“The Indigenous People of Biafra is not a terrorist organisation under US law.”