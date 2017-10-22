Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, has confirmed the reinstatement of sacked chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.Maina was secretly recalled to the service and promoted to head a directorate in the Interior ministry.In 2013, Maina was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFC C.He is still on the wanted list on the agency’s website with the following message: “Dark complexioned Maina is allegedly complicit in the over N2 billion Pensions Biometric Scam in the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation. He remains at large, after charges were filed against his accomplices”.Confirming Maina’s recall, Dambazau, in a statement by his press secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, said the ex-fugitive is now in charge of the Human Resources Department of the ministry.It noted that Maina “was posted few days ago to the Ministry of Interior by the Office of the Head of Service on an Acting capacity to fill a vacancy created following the retirement of the Director heading the Human Resources Department in the Ministry”.The minister said Maina’s recall was on the orders of the Offices of the Head of Service of the Federation and the Federal Civil Service Commission.He said the two bodies are responsible for “issues relating to Discipline, Employment, Re-engagement, Posting, Promotion and Retirements of Federal Civil Servants.”“It is understood that Maina’s last posting was with the Ministry of Interior, and that is probably why he was re-posted back to the Ministry,” the statement added.In 2012 , Maina was accused of a massive pension fraud scheme amounting to more than N100 billion.Maina was invited by the Senate Joint Committee on Public Service and Establishment and State and Local Government Administration, which upon completion of its investigation issued a Warrant of Arrest against him.Maina thereafter sued the Senate and the then Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar .He went into hiding (reportedly in the United Arab Emirates) after being declared wanted by the police.