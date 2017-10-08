The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed that its on-going military exercise in the South-East region code-named “Operation Python Dance II” will end on the 14th of October, 2017.This was made known in a statement by Colonel Sagir Musa, the Deputy Director Public Relations 82 Division, Enugu.According to the statement, crisis–prone areas in the region have been stabilized.The statement reads: “Exercise EGWU EKE 11 is a scheduled Nigerian Army Exercise that started on Friday 15 September and will end on Saturday the 14th of October, 2017.“Patrols and raids on suspected criminal hideouts and cofirmed flash points across the South Eastern Region have been sustained during this period. This has denied criminals the freedom of action.“Similarly, crisis prone areas such as Ohaji Egbema in Imo State, Aba, Ngwa and Umuahia areas of Abia State, Ogorude and Edda axis of Ebonyi and Cross River States have so far been stabilized.“Due to regular patrols and search operations on confirmed criminal hideouts, some recoveries of arms and ammunition have been made.“Specifically, At about 1145 hours on 30th September 2017, troops of Sector 2, Sub Sector 4 (342 Artillery Regiment Area of Responsibility), while on patrol in Obile community in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State raided residence of prominent cultist and oil bunkerer and recovered 3 x locally made single barrel guns, 1x AK 47 Rifle loaded with 15 rounds of 7.62MM Special ammunition.“Also, following a tip off, troops of 342 AR raided a criminal den and arrested 4 cultists in Umukpo and Omoglogo villages in Ohuba community of Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State. In the same vein, troops of Sector 2, (34 Brigade Owerri), averted bloody intra cultists clash on 30 September 2017.“The Degbam cult group members involved and arrested are ; Mr Onyewokechi Chiwuanya AKA Randy was arrested in Abacheke locality of Egbema community for cultism and buglery of an electronics store, Messrs Uchechi Agu and Esoro Chibuzor AKA Oyibo were also arrested on cult related activities.“They were handed over to Egbema Police Station for further action. In a related development, troops of Sector 3 (82 Division Garrison location) have arrested a drug peddler Mr David Ubi and recovered 100kg of Indian hemp and some drugs suspected to be tramol. Mr Ubi hails from Yakurr LGA of Cross River State and has since been handed over to police for further action.”