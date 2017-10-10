The Nigerian Army has launched its 2017 training operations tagged Exercise Crocodile Smile II, in Lagos and Ogun states, areas covered by troops of 81 Division.

The force disclosed that the exercise commenced in Ogun and Lagos, on October 7, 2017 and will end on October 28, 2017.





The exercise could, however, progress to an operation when they start going after criminal elements in those states.





Spokesman of the division, Lieutenant Colonel Olaolu Daudu said in a statement, Monday, that the exercise will also avail troops the opportunity to sharpen combat skills in the conduct of land base as well as joint riverine operation.





The division spokesman reiterated that the exercise may transform into real operations to deal with emerging security challenges such as kidnappings, cultism, armed robbery, pipeline vandalism, and insurgency, among others.





These, he said, were within the division’s area of responsibility.





The army also warned that Exercise Crocodile Smile II is not targeted at any individual or group.





“Law-abiding citizens are advised to go about their normal businesses without fear. Dates and locations of the various humanitarian activities, such as sanitation exercises and free medical interventions will be announced in due course.





“The division also wishes to allay the fears of the public, as they will witness increased movements of troops and equipment during the period.





“They are please requested to cooperate and support us, to ensure the success of the exercise, which is aimed at making the Nigerian army responsive to its constitutional roles,” he said.