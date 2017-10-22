The Nigerian Air Force, NAF said at the weekend that it has carried out air strikes against the Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast resulting in the death of a number of them and destroying their structures.According to the Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya the air interdiction was conducted by one Alpha Jet aircraft following intelligence reports indicating the presence of Boko Haram terrorists in the area.Adesanya said in a statement supported with a short video clip of the operation that the aircraft acquired and attacked the target twice with bombs which resulted in neutralizing most of the Boko Haram Terrorists.The statement reads: ” On 19 October 2017, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF ) Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE conducted an attack on a location in URGA area close to KONDUGA.” Previous intelligence reports, gathered through Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions by NAF ISR platforms, had indicated the presence of a large number of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in DURWAWA settlement in the outskirt of URGA.” Accordingly, one Alpha Jet aircraft was detailed to carry out air interdiction on the target. Overhead the location, the aircraft acquired and attacked the target twice with bombs.“Subsequent Battle Damage Assessment revealed that the aerial attack set off a fire, causing damage to the Boko Haram Terrorists structures within the settlement and neutralizing most of the Boko Haram Terrorists while a few of them fled the location.“The aerial attack by the NAF is in furtherance of efforts at ensuring the complete decimation of the Boko Haram Terrorists and breaking their will to continue their terrorist attacks on innocent Nigerians”.