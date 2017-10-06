England Under-21 boss, Aidy Boothroyd, has said Nigeria could still be trying to take his top talent.Boothroyd remains on alert, after reports surfaced that Tammy Abraham was considering switching allegiance to the Super Eagles.Swansea’s on-loan Chelsea striker Abraham, quickly denied the claims last month and reiterated his commitment to England, while Nigeria also made an approach for Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo last year.Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi has already committed to Nigeria and ahead of Friday’s Euro 2019 qualifier against Scotland in Middlesbrough, Boothroyd conceded the African country would return.“Yeah, and they still might be trying – you don’t know – but you can’t blame them because they’re good players,” he said.“These are lads who have played for England who have an affinity with us and a relationship. When it happens with Sheyi I can pick the phone up, the same with Tammy.“It’s a hard one. I can’t guarantee they are going to play because the group is so good. Tammy didn’t start the game before last but that’s just one of those things. Perhaps other countries will see that and get into him, promise him the world and get him in the first team.“It’s an interesting one (with Abraham). I saw like you all did on the TV. The good thing is we have a relationship and I can pick the phone up and say ‘what’s going on mate?’“He laughs and says he doesn’t know where it came from but it certainly didn’t come from him. Twenty minutes later it comes across in yellow again: ‘Tammy Abraham says he’s going to play for England.'”