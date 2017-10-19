A total budget of N6.4 billion (N6,382,500,310) has been announced to finance the various football activities for the country under the watch of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) for the year 2018.This was part of the decision reached by the General Assembly of the NFF in Jos on Thursday.One of the premium footballing ebent which Nigeria will be taking part is the 2018 World Cup taking place in Russia.The General Assembly approved the NFF Financial Statement for the year 2016 and the 2018 budget as proposed to take adequate care of the Super Eagles for global football fiesta.“The Federation’s total budget for the year 2018 activities is the sum of N6,382,500,310.00. The guaranteed revenues from sponsors and government subvention are the sum of N3,062,500,310.00, leaving a shortfall of the sum of N3,320,000,000.00, which the Federation has to work to augment through sponsorships and special interventions,” the communique from the meeting stated.Nigeria will be getting a minimum of $12 million from FIFA as participation fee for the Russia 2018 World Cup.Meanwhile, the Congress composed new NFF Electoral and Electoral Appeal Committees thus: Electoral Committee: Barr. Mohammed Sani Katu; Mr. Sani Salawu; Barr. S.C.A. Umeha; Barr. Olusola Oke; Mr. Mohammed Manzo; Dr. Mohammed Sanusi (Secretary). Standby: Hon. Isong Isang; Barr. Mohammed Aliyu Sambo.Electoral Appeal Committee: Barr. A. U. Mustapha; Mr. Mojeed Adegbindin; Barr. Gbwen Alex Gbejule; Secretary to be provided by Secretariat. Standby: Sir Emma Ochiagha; Barr. Mohammed Zanna Mala.Hence, In consideration and appreciation of the numerous on-field (including Nigeria’s qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals with a match to spare) and off-field (including but not limited to numerous sponsorship agreements secured and high reckoning for Nigeria in global football administration) achievements, the General Assembly passed a vote of confidence on the NFF Executive Committee led by Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick.