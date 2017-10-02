A don, Malam Bashir Yankuzu, says Nigeria is safe in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari.Yankuzu, who is of the Department of Science Education, Federal University of Technology, Minna stated this in an interview with Newsmen in Minna on Monday.He was reacting to the President’s address to the country on Sunday to mark Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary.“Our prayer is that Allah grants him divine guidance, good health and a good team to properly steer the affairs of the country.”According to him, although the country is passing through challenges due to accumulated failure in governance, the President’s s ability to clearly identify three key problem – security, economy and corruption – signifies a good omen for the country.He stated that the economy diversification policy of the government is already clearly yielding fruitful results, as seen in the agriculture sector.“Objective reflection on the level of insecurity and looting that nearly brought this country to a standstill before the coming of Buhari and the effort his government is putting in place is commendable.“No wonder despite the current hardship and distracting activities of some corrupt elements, the masses are still with President Buhari.“Now, with the commendable appointment of Justice Ayo Salami, chairman of the anti-graft committee, it is my hope that the fight against corruption at all levels will reach all the nooks and corners of the society with clear results to the benefit of the country.“Nigerians of good minds must redouble their commitments and support the President in his effort at fixing the challenges facing the country especially in exposing corrupt public officers.“We hope that come 2020 we will celebrate with President Buhari not only the target 10,000 mw of power but also a secured and self-reliant country especially in areas of food security and job creation.’’He advised the Federal Government to do more to improve the education sector at all levels.He also called on the media to come up with programmes that would help educate the public and sensitise it to the effective ways of holding leaders at all levels accountable.He added that such programmes should also suggest ways by which to expose corrupt public officers through the using the Federal Government’s whistle blowing policy.