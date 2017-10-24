Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said Nigeria was open to business and more investment.Osinbajo who chairs the nation’s Economic Management Team said this at a bilateral meeting he held with his Indonesian counterpart, Vice President Jusuf Kalla, on the sidelines of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Beneficial Ownership Transparency Conference in Jakarta, Indonesia.According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Vice-President also said Nigeria and Indonesia would work together to increase the level of economic cooperation between both countries.“We are looking forward to more Indonesian investments especially in the manufacturing sector in Nigeria, trying to exploit our local raw materials,” Osinbajo was quoted as saying.The Vice-President also informed Kalla that the Muhammadu Buhari administration has implemented reforms that have made the Nigerian business environment “a more favourable environment.”In his own remarks, the Indonesian Vice President said his country was also ready for more economic cooperation with African countries, especially Nigeria.Kalla conveyed his greetings to President Muhammadu Buhari and asked after his health, to which Osinbajo responded that the President was doing very well.The Nigerian Vice President then expressed appreciation to the Indonesian government and extended greetings to President Joko Widodo.