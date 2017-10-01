



Former President Goodluck Jonathan has assured Nigerians that the country will surmount all it’s challenges and emerge stronger.

Jonathan gave the assurance in his message to mark Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary .



In a statement signed by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan called for oneness and accommodation.



He said, “As a nation we are moving on. On October 1, 2010, we celebrated our golden jubilee as an independent nation.



“Again, in January 2014, we celebrated our centenary. And, today, October 1, 2017, we are celebrating our 57th independence anniversary.



“It may seem as though we are passing through insurmountable challenges, but I am very intimately aware of the can-do Nigerian spirit which will help us surmount our present challenges.

“Let me also seize this opportunity to call for togetherness, oneness and accommodation for all. We must accept the fact that none of us is as great as all of us”