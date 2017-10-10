Having qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, top quality friendly matches against highly-rated teams are being lined up for the Super Eagles.Nigeria became the first African nation to book one of the five spaces reserved for Africa at next summer’s World Cup, with a 1-0 victory over the Chipolopolo of Zambia weekend at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.And aware of the tough challenges that await the team in the 32-nation global football fiesta, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has begun shopping for top oppositions for the Eagles to play ahead of the World Cup finals, starting in June.President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, who was expectedly elated with the team’s qualification for the World Cup, said that the job for now was to get the Eagles ready for a credible outing, adding that the football-governing body has started consultations to ensure proper preparations.“It’s obviously a great moment for Nigeria and we are very proud of this team, who showed tenacity, dedication, discipline and unity to get the World Cup ticket.‘’Now that they have the ticket, the ball is now in our court to start preparations, which have already started. We will ensure that they play top quality teams to get them in the best possible shape for the World Cup. Even as we speak, we have started getting calls and making calls to countries on the possibilities of playing against the Super Eagles’’, added Pinnick.