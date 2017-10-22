Happy times are here for Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr who, we have been reliably informed, has been paid five months salary up front.The payment, which is unprecedented in the history of the country, is a way of telling the Franco-German tactician thank you for qualifying the county for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and to assure him that the country meant business by wanting to keep him till after the World Cup. “As we speak, Rohr has been credited with a five-month pay.His salary has been paid until February next year,” our source said. We further gathered that the payment was effected as a way of forestalling distractions from possible suitors who may approach him for his services, having done so well with the Nigerian team. “The NFF wants him to concentrate on the task ahead now that the World Cup ticket has been secured,” our source added.The payment is also an indication that the Amaju-Pinnick-led NFF would not want money issues to disrupt the country’s World Cup campaign in Russia. After securing the ticket for the World Cup, Rohr had warned against ‘money strike’ by the players, a trend that usually haunt Nigeria’s World Cup campaigns in the past where players and the football house are always in loggerheads over unpaid bonuses. The NFF at its Annual General Assembly in Jos on Thursday vowed to ensure that bonus row does not rear its ugly head in Russia.We were further informed that every discussion concerning players’ bonuses would be concluded in December