Neymar’s world record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was engineered to provide the Brazilian with a huge step forward in his personal career.The idea behind the move was that once he was out of the shadow of Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, Neymar would be the star of the show at the Parc des Princes but things have not gone entirely according to plan in the French capital.The Brazilian’s very public spat with Edinson Cavani, who himself could have envisaged a promotion in the club’s hierarchy after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has been punctuated with a red card against Marseille and rumours of discontent with the methods employed by PSG boss Unai Emery. Meanwhile, Barcelona do not appear to be missing the Brazilian and have started the season in excellent form, unbeaten in all competitions and in a strong position in LaLiga and Europe. That has led Barcelona’s public television channel, Betevé, to speculate that Neymar now regrets his decision to leave Camp Nou.[Sports programme] La Portería has been informed that the Brazilian regrets his decision to leave Barça and misses his life in Barcelona,” Betevé stated on social media. Among the reasons given by La Portería for the Brazilian’s discontent are “his questioning of Unai Emery and his coaching methods,” particularly the Basque tactician’s use of lengthy video analysis, and that “the player’s entourage also do not feel comfortable in Paris.” It was previously reported that Neymar enjoys certain privileges at PSG that the rest of the squad do not, which has also led to some friction in the dressing room.