A Nigerian lady who recently got engaged has called out all the men she dated and cooked for but failed to marry her. The young lady identified as Young Oprah on Twitter shared a tweet calling out all her ex-boyfriends by name.
In the post, she named the men by their first names and said she cooked for them but they did not marry her.
She noted that some of them even promised to marry her but they did not. Young Oprah also said she personally took care of family events for all of the men she dated.
She recounted the story of how she went out of her way to prove she's a wife material, including cooking for the men she dated and for their aunts, yet, after all the yam pounding, the men moved on to start families with other women
I just remember sha— YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016
Dare, omololu, Omotola, Segun; I cooked for all of them, dem no marry me😭
Dare even swore that God should kill him if he does not marry me after eating my food,— YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016
News flash; he has 2 sons with someone else😂
Lmao awon demons like ounje gan😂— YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016
All the iyawo wa and special salad I make for their family gatherings, I haff suffered😭— YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016
I even pounded yam for 9 aunts of his one xmas, my chest nearly fall out, yellow face turned red😢— YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016
Upon that dem tell me hastavista✌— YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016
Lmao I'm just laughing, because wunmi my bff then that cannot boil water has a dotting husband😧😊— YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016
This only goes to show that the way to a man's heart is not the stomach. You can cook all you want but if he does not want to marry you, he won't.So sometimes when these guys are choosing they look beyond, cooking n good character. I really don't know sha, that's just my story— YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016
The lady is beautiful. Why did they not marry her? There must be something wrong somewhere. First: This is one sided story. If only we can hear from her exs we will know why non of them married her. Could it be they saw an attitude, character or trait in her that discouraged them. Could it be that they checked with her family background and they saw something that they can't associate with. Second, could it be that the lady was not clever enough to know if the exs were serious or not. The guys could possibly be players while on her own part she took them serious. At the time the guys had satisfied themselves by sleeping with her they simply moved on. Third, this is Nigeria a country where high level spiritual wickedness is on the rise don't mind how godly Nigerians claim to be. So could it be that an unknown enemy, foes, people that are envious of her, or someone she might have offended in the past had placed a curse on her until recently when such curse was broken before a man decided to propose marriage?ReplyDelete