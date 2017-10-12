A Nigerian lady who recently got engaged has called out all the men she dated and cooked for but failed to marry her. The young lady identified as Young Oprah on Twitter shared a tweet calling out all her ex-boyfriends by name.

It was gathered that the young lady got engaged on Wednesday, September 6. She noted that her man proposed to her over the phone.





In the post, she named the men by their first names and said she cooked for them but they did not marry her.





She noted that some of them even promised to marry her but they did not. Young Oprah also said she personally took care of family events for all of the men she dated.





She recounted the story of how she went out of her way to prove she's a wife material, including cooking for the men she dated and for their aunts, yet, after all the yam pounding, the men moved on to start families with other women

Dare, omololu, Omotola, Segun; I cooked for all of them, dem no marry me😭 — YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016 Dare even swore that God should kill him if he does not marry me after eating my food,



News flash; he has 2 sons with someone else😂 — YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016 Lmao awon demons like ounje gan😂 — YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016 All the iyawo wa and special salad I make for their family gatherings, I haff suffered😭 — YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016 I even pounded yam for 9 aunts of his one xmas, my chest nearly fall out, yellow face turned red😢 — YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016 Upon that dem tell me hastavista✌ — YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016 Lmao I'm just laughing, because wunmi my bff then that cannot boil water has a dotting husband😧😊 — YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016 So sometimes when these guys are choosing they look beyond, cooking n good character. I really don't know sha, that's just my story — YOUNG OPRAH 👑 (@madamTHEmadam) August 2, 2016 This only goes to show that the way to a man's heart is not the stomach. You can cook all you want but if he does not want to marry you, he won't. This only goes to show that the way to a man's heart is not the stomach. You can cook all you want but if he does not want to marry you, he won't.



