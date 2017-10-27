The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Health Services, Rep. Mohammed Usman, has said that the assembly is working to achieve the allocation of one percent Consolidated Revenue Fund to health as provided in the National Health Act.Usman made the statement in Abuja on Friday at the Primary Healthcare Advocacy Civil Society Organisations Learning Dissemination Meeting, organised by Mamaye E4A.He said the legislators had been critically scrutinising the budget to work out ways of accommodating the provision for effective healthcare delivery to the citizens.He expressed optimism that during the public hearing on the budget, Civil Society Organisations could scrutinise the budget.Similarly, Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Secretary of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said there had been improvements in the sector through the efforts of partners.Shuaib said although few states had strong Primary Healthcare structures, “we have achieved a lot with so many challenges.”The Country Director, MamayeE4A, Dr Tunde Segundo, said the ultimate goal was the delivery of effective, efficient and coordinated PHC services to the citizens, especially vulnerable women and children.He said the organisation had supported CSOs in nine states to get involved in advocacy for the implementation of specific pillars of PHC.