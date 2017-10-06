A socio-political group, National Integrity Forum, NIF, has urged the National Assembly to caution and restrain the Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, from violating the Act that established JAMB in order to avoid imminent catastrophe at the examination body.NIF, in a statement by its Secretary-General, Dr. Femi Ajanaku, noted that the Registrar had allowed his personal ambition to override the Act that established JAMB by claiming at every opportunity that JAMB is not an “examination body but a ranking and clearing house.”It also accused the Registrar of subverting due process and functions of JAMB by strangely according full autonomy to tertiary institutions concerning admission processes, an action it said was drifting the country back to the era where matriculation and admission issues were chaotic.The group cited part of the Act that established JAMB, stating: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Board shall be responsible in determining matriculation requirements and conducting examinations leading to undergraduate admissions and for admissions to non-degree courses but shall not be responsible for examination or any other selective process for post-graduate courses.”