Leadership of the National Association of Proprietors of Private schools, Ebonyi state chapter yesterday petitioned the chairman of the South East Governors Forum, chief David Umahi over alleged extortion and harassment of their members by Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Board (ACTDB).





The Chairman of NAPPs, Mr. Onyeoma Kelechi, made this allegations in a chat with journalists in Abakaliki, alleging that the Board, the Consultants and their Task-force have constituted themselves into a modern day nightmare of the highest order.





He noted that the consultants of the board allegedly extorted and harassed them in their respective schools.





Kelechi further appealed to governor David Umahi to save their souls from the hands of the consultants of ACTDB.





“They intimidate, harass our members and even cart away every kind of our school property on daily basis. Our members are assessed and billed by the Consultants beyond what we can reasonably. And more worrisome is the use of armed men of Civil Defence Corps to invade and terrorize our schools and children”, he alleged.





He explained that the state chapter of NAPPS had within the years under review prevailed on all their law abiding members to pay all approved taxes and levies to the state without failure.





He prayed governor Umahi to as a matter of urgency, call to order, the ACTDB, the consultants and their task force.





He commended the regular site and establishment inspections by officials of the ministry which has made it possible to grant approval to genuine proprietors who put in their best in meeting-up with the basic standard requirement.





The chairman added that NAPPS would soon set up a high powered committee to identify all sub-standard and mush-room private schools in the state for immediate closure.