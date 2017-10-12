The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lost its former Financial Secretary, Muhammed Yusuf.

This was made known by the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the apex student body, Bestman Okereafor on Thursday.





Okereafor said that Muhammed Yusuf, popularly known as Alhaji Kano died after a “little illness.’’





He, therefore, urged Nigerians, especially the clergy to pray for the association as it had earlier lost its former National President, Muhammed Dauda, on Oct.1.





He said the prayer was necessary following deaths of great Nigerian students and their leaders in recent times.





“The most recent is the death of Muhammed Yusuf a.k.a. Alhaji Kano, a former NANS Financial Secretary after a little illness.





“This is coming barely after a week the association lost one of its former National President, Muhammed Dauda to an illness also.”





“NANS bids ‘Alhaji Kano’ farewell, this is no doubt a great loss to the NANS family.





“May God grant friends and family of the deceased the fortitude to bear this great loss.





“Rest in peace, Alhaji Kano.”