Jose Mourinho has revealed he will not end his managerial career with Manchester United.

Mourinho is in his second season at United after signing a three-year deal in 2016.





The Red Devils have made a fine start to the campaign and are currently second after eight fixtures.





With United starting the season so well, there have been suggestions in the media that Mourinho is set to be offered a contract extension.





Mourinho said in September that he is eager to stay for “many years”, but United fans hopeful of him potentially settling in like Alex Ferguson – who managed the club for 26 years – are likely to be disappointed.





“The only thing I can say is that I am still a coach with worries, ambitions, desires to do new things.





“I’m sure I will not finish my career here [in Manchester],” he told Telefoot.