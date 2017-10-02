Members of separatist organisation IPOB have alleged that their leaders have misappropriated funds they contributed as more troubles beset the already embattled group.



Stallworth demanded to know what happened to the regular contributions of members who are not being taken care of after being arrested by security agencies.









According to her, she makes whopping monthly contributions to IPOB's activities.





But some other people disagree with Candy. They say she is only trying to destroy the Biafra struggle with accusations that could poison minds of supporters.



Others feel the matter should simply not be discussed on social media



