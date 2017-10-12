The Federal Government, through the National Centre for Disease Control, has denied executing vaccination against monkeypox in the South-East or any part of Nigeria.The National Coordinator of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekwazu, while appearing before the Senate Committee on Primary Health and Communicable Diseases in Abuja on Thursday, stated that the disease had no vaccine and the government was not conducting any immunisation on it, neither through civilian or military organisation.