The National Coordinator of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekwazu, while appearing before the Senate Committee on Primary Health and Communicable Diseases in Abuja on Thursday, stated that the disease had no vaccine and the government was not conducting any immunisation on it, neither through civilian or military organisation.
Monkeypox: FG denies vaccination in South-East
The National Coordinator of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekwazu, while appearing before the Senate Committee on Primary Health and Communicable Diseases in Abuja on Thursday, stated that the disease had no vaccine and the government was not conducting any immunisation on it, neither through civilian or military organisation.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.