The Akwa Ibom State government has warned its citizens against handshakes and hugging to stay safe from monkeypox.A statement signed by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh, in Uyo on Saturday confirmed one case of monkeypox in the state. He added that two other cases were being investigated.“Akwa Ibom State has recorded one confirmed case of monkeypox while two other cases are still under investigation.“Monkeypox currently has no treatment and no vaccine. It looks like Smallpox but the rashes are larger while the disease is milder.“The era of avoiding excessive handshake, regular hand washing and abstinence from bushmeat is here again,” he said.The commissioner assured that the state government will provide more information to citizens subsequently.Some individuals in the state have called on the state government to engage in an aggressive awareness campaign to enlighten members of the public on how to stay safe from the epidemic.A public commentator, Daniel Etokidem, said public enlightenment on the epidemic should include how to handle cases associated with the disease, ways of prevention and not just on the mere presence of the epidemic.According to him, the enlightenment must be done in a way that does not create panic that may worsen the situation.