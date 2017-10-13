Public and private school children deserted their schools over rumored forceful vaccination by Army in Ovwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The school children in Ugbomro community, were scared and consequently ran out of their schools for fear that soldiers were approaching to forcefully inject them with suspected substances.





Virtually all schools have become empty with no students or teachers available for activities.





The incident has caused serious tension in the area as parents were equally seen running down to pick their children from school at about 9am.





Teachers also scampered for safety so they are not mobbed by the fearful parents.





But the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, in a statement signed by the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka had on Wednesday October 11 told Deltans to dispel the rumour that security agencies were engaged in forceful vaccination/injection of school children with suspected substances in neighbouring Anambra State, and are likely to come to schools in Delta State to do so.





CP Ibrahim insisted that there was no cause for alarm as Delta is safe, calm and secure.





While reiterating that the rumour was spurious and orchestrated by mischievous elements whose sole aim is to cause unnecessary panic in an otherwise very peaceful and orderly state, CP Ibrahim called on Deltans to disregard the rumours and go about their lawful businesses and assured them that the command will continually do all within its power to ensure their safety and security at all times.